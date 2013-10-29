STOCKHOLM Oct 29 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

NOKIA

Nokia reports its third-quarter results with markets expecting a slowdown at its telecom equipment unit Nokia Solutions and Networks (NSN), which will become its main business following the sale of the handset unit to Microsoft.

Analysts on average forecast NSN's quarterly sales down 18 percent from a year earlier at 2.86 billion euros and adjusted operating profit down 29 percent at 228 million euros.

Markets expect group net sales down 18 percent at 5.9 billion euros, as growth in Lumia smartphone sales fails to make up for a decline in sales of regular mobile phones.

For more on the company, double-click

ALFA LAVAL

The Swedish engineering group posted third-quarter core earnings in line with expectations on Tuesday and said it expected demand to be flat in the final three months of the year.

Earnings before interest, tax, amortisation and other items (adjusted EBITA) rose marginally to 1.20 billion Swedish crowns ($1.89 billion) versus a year-ago 1.18 billion, roughly in line with a mean forecast in a Reuters poll of 1.22 billion.

Order intake came in at 7.4 billion crowns, slightly below a forecast for orders of 7.6 billion.

For more on the company, double-click

SWEDISH MATCH

The Swedish moist snuff and cigar maker posted a slightly bigger drop than expected in third-quarter operating profit on and stood by its 2013 outlook.

Operating profit fell to 924 million Swedish crowns ($146 million) against 1,022 million a year ago and compared to a mean forecast of 940 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.

For more on the company, double-click

DSV

The Danish freight forwarder reported third-quarter operating profit below expectations and kept its profit outlok for the full year unchanged.

Operating profit (EBIT) fell to 649 million Danish crowns ($119.94 million) from 688 million a year-earlier, and against an average forecast for 675 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.

For more on the company, double-click

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on (Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Helsinki newsrooms) (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)