SAMPO
The Finnish investment and insurance group reported
weaker-than-expected quarterly results due to a fall in
investment income.
Its third-quarter pretax profit rose 9 percent from a year
earlier to 403 million euros ($544 million) from 370 million a
year earlier, compared with the average analyst forecast of 433
million euros in a Reuters poll.
WILLIAM DEMANT HOLDING
The Danish hearing aid maker kept its full-year forecast for
operating profit unchanged after reporting rising sales in its
core wholesale unit in the third quarter.
NORDEA, DANSKE BANK, POHJOLA
, AKTIA
Credit rating agency Moody's on Tuesday said it maintained
its negative outlook on Finland's banking system, citing intense
competition in the sector and weak outlook for the economy.
($1 = 0.7402 euros)