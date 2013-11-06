(Updates FLSmidth, Lundbeck and Vestas, adds Statoil, Aker Solutions, Norwegian, Ericsson, Nokia, Outotec and Metsa Board)

STOCKHOLM Nov 6 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS

The Danish wind turbine manufacturer raised its full-year cash flow and operating margin outlook after posting a bigger than expected rise in third quarter operating profit.

FLSMIDTH & CO A/S, OUTOTEC

The Danish engineering group reported a bigger-than-expected operating loss in the third quarter.

The group posted a loss before interest and tax of 727 million Danish crowns ($131 million) against a forecast for a loss of 677 million crowns in a Reuters poll.

Shares in the Finnish mining technology company Outotec may also be under pressure due to FLSmidth's disappointing results.

AKER SOLUTIONS

Norwegian oil services firm Aker Solution reported an unexpected rise in its order backlog on Wednesday and said its outlook was positive due to high tendering, even if there was some short term uncertainty over project delays.

ERICSSON, NOKIA

The world's biggest mobile network gear firm Ericsson said it expected steady growth in the telecoms equipment and services market in the coming few years.

In a presentation for investors, Ericsson said it expected compound annual growth of 3-5 percent in the network equipment market in 2012-2016.

STATOIL

The Norwegian firm has started production at its Visund North fields in the Norwegian sector of the North Sea, it said.

The total recoverable reserves are estimated at 29 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe) and the total investment for the field development was 3.3 billion crowns.

NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE

Budget airline Norwegian said its total passenger traffic (RPK) rose 38 percent in October compared to a year earlier, picking up from a 30 percent rise in September.

The yield, or average revenue per passenger carried and kilometre flown, was estimated at 0.50 Norwegian crown for October, compared with 0.51 crown in the previous month.

LUNDIN PETROLEUM

The Swedish oil firm said a delay to one of its wells meant production for the full year would be at the low end of a previous forecast range.

LUNDBECK

The Danish pharmaceutical group posted a 23-percent fall in third quarter operating profit, hurt by competition from generic rivals, and raised the lower end of its full-year operating profit guidance.

METSA BOARD

The Finnish board and paper maker is expected to report its third-quarter core profit fell due to maintenance shutdowns at two of its mills.

The report is due at 1000 GMT.

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) ($1 = 0.7402 euros)