STOCKHOLM Nov 7 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

HEXAGON

H&M owner Stefan Persson and his investment company Ramsbury Invest has sold 2.5 million shares in measurement technology company Hexagon, cutting their stake to 17.3 million shares or 4.86 percent of stock.

SKANSKA

The company, the Nordic region's biggest construction group, posts third quarter results at 0700 GMT. Operating earnings are seen up 13 percent on the year to 1.6 billion Swedish crowns ($246 million), according to a Reuters poll of analysts.

SECURITAS

The security services group is scheduled to publish quarterly results at 0700 GMT. Third-quarter earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) are seen up 7 percent to 926 million Swedish crowns.

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Helsinki newsrooms) ($1 = 0.7402 euros) (Reporting by Stockholm newsroom)