FINNAIR

The Finnish flag carrier's traffic may come to a halt on Tuesday as its catering subcontractor LSG Finland and labour unions failed to settle their dispute over the weekend.

A contract disagreement only involves about 400 catering employees, but other aviation workers have announced they would start a strike to show their support.

TALVIVAARA

The troubled miner must change its chief executive officer and board of directors to receive additional funding from its financiers, Helsingin Sanomat newspaper reported, citing unnamed sources.

Talvivaara on Friday said it had sought an additional 40 million euros ($54 million) to restructure its debt, adding it might face a bankruptcy if the court-supervised overhaul failed.

TDC

The Danish telecom operator is ready to participate in a potential consolidation in Denmark and the Nordic region, the company said according to daily Borsen.

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) ($1 = 0.7421 euros)