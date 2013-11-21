HELSINKI Nov 21 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

TALVIVAARA

The troubled miner said it failed to raise additional funds from a group of shareholders to restructure its debt, and repeated it may face bankruptcy if it was not admitted to the court-supervised overhaul.

ASSA ABLOY

The world's biggest lock maker is hosting a capital markets day in Stockholm.

BOLIDEN

The Swedish miner and smelter said it was investigating the potential of increasing production at the Aitik copper mine to 45 million tonnes of ore per year, compared to the current target of 36 million tonnes.

LUNDBECK

The Danish pharmaceutical company said on Thursday that its drug Abilify Maintena, which it owns in partnership with Japan's Otsuka , has been approved by the European Commision for maintenance treatment of schizophrenia in adult patients.

