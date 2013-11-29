COPENHAGEN Nov 29 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

H&M

The clothing retailer said it had signed a contract to open its first store in Manila, in the Philippines. The store is planned to open next year, the company said.

YARA

The Norwegian fertilizer maker has had to shut production at its Libyan subsidiary Lifeco once again due to gas supply problems, the firm told news agency TDN. The timing of the restart is uncertain, the company said.

KESKO

The Finnish retailer is holding a capital markets day in Helsinki, and it is expected to update investors about its expansion in Russia.

SAS

Low cost airline Ryanair has applied for slots in the airport of Copenhagen, travel and airline newsletter Check-In said. The airline has applied for permission to fly to 16 destinations from the Danish capital, Check-In said.

