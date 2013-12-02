HELSINKI Dec 2 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:

OUTOKUMPU

Analysts expect shares in the stainless steel company to rise after the Finnish firm on Saturday announced a plan to raise 650 million euros through a rights issue and divest assets back to ThyssenKrupp in an unexpected package of steps aimed at shoring up its finances.

SCA

Barclays has raised the target price on the Swedish hygiene product maker to 235 crowns ($35.85) from 200 crowns on an overweight rating.

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) ($1 = 6.5546 Swedish crowns)