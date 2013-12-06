(Adds Alfa Laval, Pandora)

PANDORA

Jewelry maker Pandora has terminated cooperation agreements with 63 stores in Denmark. The move has been taken in effort to focus on fewer and bigger stores, the company said in a letter to retailers seen by daily Morgenavisen-Jyllands-Posten.

ALFA LAVAL

The engineering firm said on Friday it had won an order for its PureSOx exhaust cleaning systems from Dutch shipper Spliethoff. The order is for cleaning systems for five vessels, Alfa Laval said. It did not disclose the value of the order.

