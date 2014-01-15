(Adds Swedish companies)

HENNES & MAURITZ

The CEO of the Swedish budget fashion retailer said he saw big potential for production in Africa after starting on a small scale in Ethiopia, Swedish business daily reported on Wednesday.

He said there were also sales opportunities for the company in markets near Morocco and Egypt, where it has stores today.

The company reports December sales figures at 0700 GMT and is seen reporting flat sales in stores open at least a year.

SCA

The Swedish hygiene product maker's chief executive told Dagens Industri the firm is in acquisition mode.

"We definitely have space to invest several billion crowns when the right opportunity comes up and we are looking all the time," Jan Johansson said.

"We are going to be even bigger within hygiene and are interested in acquisitions in for example Latin America, some parts of eastern Europe and in Eurasia, such as Turkey."

DNB

DNB, Norway's top bank, plans to increase lending to small and medium sized companies by 3-4 percent in 2014, corresponding to 6-8 billion Norwegian crowns ($986 million-$1.31 billion), Chief Executive Rune Bjerke told newspaper Finansavisen.

