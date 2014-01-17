(Factors for Jan 17)

STOCKHOLM Jan 17 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:

WARTSILA

The Finnish firms said it had won a contract to supply an engine-based power plant in Indonesia. Wartsila will lead a consortium to build the plant with an output of 200 Megawatts. The company did not disclose the value of the deal but said the order would be booked in the fourth quarter of 2013.

For more on the company, double click on

MARINE HARVEST

Marine Harvest, the world's largest fish farmer, booked lower-than-expected core earnings in the fourth quarter, while its volumes of harvested fish were slightly higher than expected.

For more on the company, double-click on

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on (Reporting by Norway, Denmark, Finland and Stockholm Newsrooms.)