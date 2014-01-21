HELSINKI Jan 21 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:
KEMIRA
The Finnish chemicals firm cut its profit guidance for the
fourth quarter due to higher costs.
WARTSILA
British engineering company Rolls-Royce is expected
to make a public offer on the Finnish ship and power plant
engine maker, Helsingin Sanomat newspaper reported on Tuesday,
citing unnamed investors.
Both companies declined to comment.
NORDIC BANKS
HSBC has cut its recommendation for Nordic banks Nordea
and DNB to "neutral" from "overweight" while
cutting Swedbank to "underweight" from "neutral".
It also trimmed its price targets for the three banks as
well as Handelsbanken while lifting the targets
marginally for SEB and Danske Bank.
SWEDBANK
The Swedish bank hopes to get the green light from the
Nordic country's financial watchdog for its risk models for
corporate loans during the first quarter, a company spokeswoman
told business daily Dagens Industri.
Nordea's models were approved last week, fortifying
its Tier 1 capital ratio, and Swedbank is the only major Swedish
bank still waiting for a decision.
"We hope for a decision in the first quarter. It was
positive that Nordea received the go ahead," Swedbank
spokeswoman Anna Sundblad was quoted as saying.
