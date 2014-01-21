HELSINKI Jan 21 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

KEMIRA

The Finnish chemicals firm cut its profit guidance for the fourth quarter due to higher costs.

WARTSILA

British engineering company Rolls-Royce is expected to make a public offer on the Finnish ship and power plant engine maker, Helsingin Sanomat newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing unnamed investors.

Both companies declined to comment.

NORDIC BANKS

HSBC has cut its recommendation for Nordic banks Nordea and DNB to "neutral" from "overweight" while cutting Swedbank to "underweight" from "neutral".

It also trimmed its price targets for the three banks as well as Handelsbanken while lifting the targets marginally for SEB and Danske Bank.

SWEDBANK

The Swedish bank hopes to get the green light from the Nordic country's financial watchdog for its risk models for corporate loans during the first quarter, a company spokeswoman told business daily Dagens Industri.

Nordea's models were approved last week, fortifying its Tier 1 capital ratio, and Swedbank is the only major Swedish bank still waiting for a decision.

"We hope for a decision in the first quarter. It was positive that Nordea received the go ahead," Swedbank spokeswoman Anna Sundblad was quoted as saying.

