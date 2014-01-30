HELSINKI Jan 30 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

TELIASONERA

Nordic telecom operator TeliaSonera said it expected flat sales and margins in 2014 after reporting fourth-quarter profit below expectations.

ERICSSON

The world's biggest mobile networks maker publishes its fourth-quarter report at 0630 GMT with operating earnings seen at 9.9 billion Swedish crowns ($1.53 billion) and sales rising 3.6 percent on the year, according to a Reuters poll of analysts.

NOVO NORDISK

The Danish drug maker is set to issue fourth quarter results at around 0630 GMT. Analysts on average expect operating profit to rise 2 percent in the quarter.

The company will specify and update its 2014 outlook. In October the company said it expected high single-digit growth in sales and operating profit in local currency in 2014.

TRYG

The Danish insurer is expected to report on its fourth quarter at around 0630 GMT. Analysts polled by Reuters expect on average pretax profit to drop by 33 percent in the quarter due to two storms in Denmark in the quarter.

H&M

The Swedish clothing retailer releases fiscal fourth-quarter results at 0700 GMT. Pretax earnings are seen up 15 percent to 7.61 billion crowns ($1.18 billion), the mean forecast in a poll of analysts showed.

