HELSINKI Feb 4 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

CARGOTEC

The Finnish cargo handling equipment maker, due to post quarterly results at 0630 GMT, is expected to report its fourth-quarter adjusted operating profit increased 6 percent from a year ago, according to a Reuters poll.

VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS

The Danish wind turbine maker late on Monday forecast improved profitability in 2014 and used its strong share price performance to raise more than 450 million euros in new capital.

FORTUM

The state-controlled Finnish utility is due to publish its results at 0700 GMT. It is seen reporting a 7 percent fall in fourth-quarter underlying profit, led by a decline in its main power generation business.

NESTE OIL

The Finnish oil refiner is expected to report a 66 percent rise in operating profit, helped by strength in its renewable fuels business, a Reuters poll showed.

The report is due at around 0700 GMT.

TDC

Danish telecom operator TDC, due to post quarterly results at 0700 GMT, is expected to report a 1.8 pct. fall in fourth-quarter underlying profits amid intense competition in the mobile market.

KESKO

The Finnish retailer, due to post results at 0700 GMT, is expected to report a 12 percent fall in its quarterly core operating profit as consumers reined in spending.

ORION

The drug maker is expected to report a stronger quarterly profit but propose a smaller annual dividend after tough generic competition hurt its full-year results, a Reuters poll showed.

The report is due at 1000 GMT.

INVESTOR

The investment vehicle of Sweden's Wallenberg family reports fourth-quarter results.

Investor owns major stakes in Ericsson, SEB, Electrolux and Atlas Copco, among other Swedish blue-chips.

