HELSINKI Feb 10 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:

NOKIA

Nokia and HTC announced late on Friday that they settled all patent litigation between them with HTC agreeing to payments of an undisclosed sum.

DANSKE

Denmark's public prosecutor for serious economic and international crime is investigating Danske Bank over alleged price manipulation, the bank said on Friday.

