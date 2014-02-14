HELSINKI Feb 14 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:

GN STORE NORD

Danish hearing aid and headset maker GN Store Nord reports its fourth-quarter earnings at 0700 GMT.

Its core profit (EBITA) seen rising 34 percent to 404 million Danish crowns ($74 million) in the fourth quarter, up from 301 million crowns in the same quarter last year. .

RAUTARUUKKI, SSAB

Finnish steelmaker Rautaruukki, which has agreed to be bought by Sweden's SSAB, announces fourth-quarter results at 0700 GMT, with markets expecting a comparable operating profit of 12.5 million euros ($17.08 million) compared to a loss of 34 million a year earlier.

($1 = 0.7317 euros) ($1 = 5.4603 Danish crowns)