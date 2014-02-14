UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
HELSINKI Feb 14 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:
GN STORE NORD
Danish hearing aid and headset maker GN Store Nord reports its fourth-quarter earnings at 0700 GMT.
Its core profit (EBITA) seen rising 34 percent to 404 million Danish crowns ($74 million) in the fourth quarter, up from 301 million crowns in the same quarter last year. .
For more on the company, click on.
RAUTARUUKKI, SSAB
Finnish steelmaker Rautaruukki, which has agreed to be bought by Sweden's SSAB, announces fourth-quarter results at 0700 GMT, with markets expecting a comparable operating profit of 12.5 million euros ($17.08 million) compared to a loss of 34 million a year earlier.
For more on the companies, click on
** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on
** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.
** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices
** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and
** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard
** For Nordic top news items, double click on
** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on
(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Helsinki and Stockholm newsrooms) ($1 = 0.7317 euros) ($1 = 5.4603 Danish crowns)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources