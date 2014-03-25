HELSINKI, March 25 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:
TELE2
Berenberg bank has cut its target price on the Swedish
telecoms operator to 84 Swedish crowns from 85 on a hold rating.
For more details on the company, click on
UPM-KYMMENE
Inderes Equity Research has lifted its recommendation on the
Finnish paper maker to "reduce" from "sell" with an unchanged
target price of 11.30 euros.
For more details on the company, click on
** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double
click on
** For the western European company diary covering earnings,
shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings,
click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.
** Double click on for Swedish indices,
for Danish indices, for Finnish
indices and for Norwegian indices
** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double
click on,, and
** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in
the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard
** For Nordic top news items, double click on
** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double
click on
(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm
newsrooms)
($1 = 6.4287 Swedish Crowns)