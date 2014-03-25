HELSINKI, March 25 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

TELE2

Berenberg bank has cut its target price on the Swedish telecoms operator to 84 Swedish crowns from 85 on a hold rating.

UPM-KYMMENE

Inderes Equity Research has lifted its recommendation on the Finnish paper maker to "reduce" from "sell" with an unchanged target price of 11.30 euros.

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) ($1 = 6.4287 Swedish Crowns)