STOCKHOLM, March 26 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

TELENOR

The Norwegian telecom firm has sold its business providing technology for digital TV to Switzerland's Kudelski for 1.5 billion crowns ($248.01 million), the firm said on Wednesday. Telenor said it sold the business to focus on its core activities of providing telecom services.

HANDELSBANKEN

The Swedish banking group said late on Tuesday it and Handelsbanken Pension Foundation and Handelsbanken Pension Fund had reorganized their holdings in investment group Industrivarden and hygiene group SCA.

Handelsbanken said as a result of the transactions it controls 10.46 percent of votes in Industrivarden and 10.15 percent of votes in SCA. The two companies have long had close connections with Handelsbanken and share several board members.

Business daily Dagens Industri said the move was to enable Handelsbanken to get round new EU rules on how many board positions bank board members are allowed to have.

Dagens Industri wrote that Handelsbanken's increased stake in the two companies could lead investors to see it as an investment firm rather than a bank. Investment firms often trade at a discount to the value of their holdings and the paper reckoned Handelsbanken shares could fall 3-4 percent on opening.

A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK

The Danish shipping and oil group is preparing a divestment of offshore service company Esvagt of which it controls 75 percent, daily Borsen wrote, based on a source who has knowledge of the matter.

Esvagt operates a fleet of 37 units ranging from anchor handling, tug, supply, tanker assist vessels - to oil recovery-, survey- and rescue vessels. Sources told the newspaper valuation of Esvagt could be between 2 and 3 billion Danish crowns ($369 -$554 million).

A spokeswoman from A.P. Moller-Maersk declined to comment in a mail to Reuters.

