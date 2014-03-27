HELSINKI, March 27 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

H&M

The Swedish clothing retailer is due to publish fiscal first-quarter results at 0700 GMT. Pretax earnings at the group are seen rising 17 percent to 3.8 billion Swedish crowns ($588 million), according to a Reuters poll of analysts.

STOCKMANN

The Finnish department store chain may put its flagship real estate in Helsinki on sale, Arvopaperi magazine suggested, citing unnamed bankers. The magazine said the deparment store building could be priced at 800 million euros ($1.1 billion).

GENMAB

The Danish biotech company said it will receive $22 million milestone payment from Janssen, a unit of drugmaker Johnson & Johnson.

The milestone payment was triggered by progress in the ongoing Phase II study of Daratumumab, a cancer drug candidate developed in co-operation with Janssen. The payment is included in Genmab's financial guidance for 2014, the company said.

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) ($1 = 0.7254 Euros)