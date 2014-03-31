HELSINKI, March 31 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:

SCANIA

Swedish pension firm AMF said late on Sunday it had rejected Volkswagen's bid to mop up minority shareholders in truck maker Scania.

"We are aware of the risk of a short-term share price reaction if the bid isn't accepted in full, but our view is that the offer of 200 crowns per share does not reflect the company's long-term value," AMF said in a statement.

AMF and AMF Funds own shares equivalent to around 0.7 percent of Scania's capital.

OUTOKUMPU

The Finnish stainless steel maker on Sunday agreed to push back the planned closure of its plant in Germany until at least August 2015 and offer its workers compensation as well as jobs elsewhere.

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms)