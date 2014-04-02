HELSINKI, April 2 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

METSO

Opposition from Finland's state investment fund Solidium against a takeover by British engineering company Weir Group of Finnish rival Metso means a deal is unlikely to happen, Inderes analysts said in a note.

"Solidium's comments indicate it would not support the merger, which makes us think it unlikely that the merger will go through," Inderes analysts wrote.

Metso shares rose almost 20 percent on Tuesday.

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) ($1 = 0.5998 British Pounds) ($1 = 0.7256 Euros)