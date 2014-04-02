HELSINKI, April 2 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:
METSO
Opposition from Finland's state investment fund Solidium
against a takeover by British engineering company Weir Group
of Finnish rival Metso means a deal is
unlikely to happen, Inderes analysts said in a note.
"Solidium's comments indicate it would not support the
merger, which makes us think it unlikely that the merger will go
through," Inderes analysts wrote.
Metso shares rose almost 20 percent on Tuesday.
