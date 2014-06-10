STOCKHOLM, June 10 - The following stocks may be affected by
newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:
GETINGE
The Swedish medical technology firm's chairman said it may
take a couple of years before the company overcomes its problems
in the United States where it is trying to improve controls
following inspections by the Food and Drug Administration.
"It is going to cost a lot of money and and take maybe two
years before we are through this," Carl Bennet was quoted by
Swedish business daily Dagens Industri as saying on Tuesday.
