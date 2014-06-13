HELSINKI, June 13 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:

HUSQVARNA

The Swedish company said it would reorganise its forest and garden business into three global brand divisions - Husqvarna, Gardena and Consumer Brands. Its said implementation costs and redundances from the move would be "limited".

CARGOTEC

The Finnish cargo handling company said it will sell its engineering centre in India to Citec, but declined to disclose transaction value.

