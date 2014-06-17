(Adds Sanoma, Yara, Lundin and Det Norske)

HELSINKI, June 17 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

LUNDIN PETROLEUM

The Swedish oil firm said on Tuesday it has increased its stake in the exploration licence PL359 offshore Norway to 65 percent after acquiring 25 percent stake from Premier Oil for $17.5 million, while selling 5 percent to OMV .

The license includes Luno II discovery, which is estimated to hold resources of 25-120 million barrels of oil equivalents.

DET NORSKE OLJESELSKAP ASA

The Norwegian oil company has swapped a 10 percent interest in license number 554/B/C, containing the Garantiana oil discovery, for a 20 percent interest in license number 457, containing parts of the Ivar Aasen deposit offshore Norway.

Companies holding stakes in Ivar Aasen and the 457 license expect to conclude discussions on how to merge the various licenses into one by the end of the month.

SANOMA

The troubled Finnish media group said it would sell its one-third stake in Belgian TV company De Vijver Media to local group Corelio and private equity firm Waterman&Waterman for 26.5 million euros ($36 million).

YARA

The Norwegian fertiliser maker has bought a 52 percent stake in a French urea plant from Borealis, lifting its stake to 100 percent.

"We've agreed not to disclose the price but I can say that it's not a significant amount for Yara," a spokesman for the company told Reuters.

The plant's annual capacity is 320,000 tonnes of urea.

ELECTROLUX

Deliveries of the six biggest categories of white goods in the United States (AHAM 6) rose 2.5 percent year-on-year in May, data from industry body Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers showed late on Monday.

COM HEM

Shares in Sweden's biggest cable operator start trading in Stockholm in the country's biggest initial public offering for 14 years.

The company said on Tuesday the offer price had been set at 58 crowns per share, compared with an initial guidance range of 44-62 crowns per share, giving the firm a market capitalisation of 11.5 billion Swedish crowns ($1.73 billion).

NOKIA

The Finnish company will kick off its shareholder meeting around 1100 GMT, with newly-appointed chief executive Rajeev Suri expected to speak about the firm's new strategy following the sale of its mobile phone unit to Microsoft.

