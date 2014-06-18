HELSINKI, June 18 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

HENNES & MAURITZ

The clothing retailer is due to issue its fiscal second quarter results at 0600 GMT. Pretax earnings are seen rising 23 percent to 7.6 billion Swedish crowns ($1.14 billion) in the quarter, according to a Reuters poll of analysts.

SAS

The Scandinavian airline is due to publish fiscal second quarter results at 0600 GMT. SAS is seen slipping to a wider 843 million Swedish crown loss compared to the 306 million loss posted in the year-ago quarter.

ASSA ABLOY

The Architecture Billings Index (ABI), an indicator of activity in the U.S. construction sector, rose in May and returned to positive territory, the American Institute of Architects (AIA) said late on Tuesday.

The ABI rose to 52.6 points in the month, up from 49.6 in April. A score above 50 indicates an increase in billings in the United States, a key market for the Swedish lock maker.

($1 = 6.6448 Swedish Kronas)