HELSINKI Aug 18 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:

SWEDISH MATCH

Cigars and pipe tobacco firm Scandinavian Tobacco Group, 49 percent owned by moist snuff and cigar maker Swedish Match, plans an initial public offering in Copenhagen, daily business paper Borsen reported on Monday.

KINNEVIK

German Internet service provider United Internet AG is investing 435 million euros ($583 million) for a 10.7 percent stake in venture capital group Rocket Internet, the companies said late on Friday. Following the deal, Swedish investment firm Kinnevik will hold an 18.5 percent stake in Rocket.

