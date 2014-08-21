(Adds Prosafe, SKF)

HELSINKI Aug 21 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

PROSAFE

The accommodation rig provider reported second-quarter earnings below expectations on Thursday and said that its short-term market outlook is weaker as oil firms cut back on exploration spending.

For more on the company, click

SKF

The world's biggest bearings maker said Alrik Danielson would succeed Tom Johnstone as chief executive from 2015.

For more on the company, click

VOLVO

World number two truck maker said shipments of its trucks fell 9 percent year-on-year in July, below market expectations, as it posted large declines in all its major regions except for North America.

For more on the company, click

DNO

Norwegian oil firm DNO reported second-quarter earnings just shy of expectations and said it remained committed to its operations in Iraq's Kurdistan region, where violence has flared up in recent months.

DNO's net profit fell 7.5 percent to $44.4 million, coming just short of expectations for $45 million, while revenues at $143 million where below forecasts for $155 million in a Reuters poll.

For more on the company, click

OPERA SOFTWARE

Norwegian software maker Opera reported second quarter earnings above expectations on Thursday and lifted its full-year revenue and earnings guidance.

Opera, which specializes in browsers for mobile phones, said its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 24 percent to $27 million, beating forecasts for $24.7 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.

For more on the company, click

LEROEY SEAFOOD

Norwegian fish farmer Leroey reported second quarter operating earnings above expectations on Thursday and kept its full-year fish harvest guidance unchanged.

Leroey said its second quarter operating profit rose 8 percent to 500 million crowns ($80.8 million), above expectations for 488 million crowns, and sees the full-year harvest at 163,000 tonnes, in line with its previous guidance and market expectations.

For more on the company, click

ELECTROMAGNETIC GEOSERVICES

Norwegian seismic surveyor Electromagnetic Geoservices reported second-quarter earnings ahead of expectations on Thursday and maintained its full-year revenue guidance.

EMGS, which scans the rock below the oceans for oil and gas deposits, said its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 17 percent to $10.9 million but beat forecasts for $8 million in a Reuters poll.

For more on the company, click

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) (1 US dollar = 6.1890 Norwegian krone)