OSLO Aug 27 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

SEADRILL

The world's biggest offshore driller by market capitalisation reports its second-quarter earnings on Wednesday.

Its net operating profit is expected to fall to $485 million from the $507 million it posted at the same time a year ago.

GOLDEN OCEAN

The dry bulk shipper reports its second-quarter results on Wednesday. Its net loss is expected to reach $5 million, compared with a profit of $43 million in the year-ago period.

MARINE HARVEST

The world's largest fish farmer reports its full second-quarter earnings on Wednesday.

The firm presented preliminary results in July, when it reported operational earnings before interestes and taxes of 1.2 billion crowns, roughly double what they were in the year-ago period.

