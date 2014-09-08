(Adds Auriga, Finnair)

COPENHAGEN, Sept 8 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:

AURIGA

The company says it has signed an agreement to sell its crop protection unit Cheminova to FMC Corporation for about 10.5 billion Danish crowns ($1.82 billion) on a net debt free basis, corresponding to a cash consideration of around 8.5 billion crowns adjusted for net debt.

FINNAIR

The state-controlled Finnish airline said it has reached an preliminary agreement with pilots on cost-cuts, however the proposal still needs final approvals from the company and the pilot union.

Finnair, which makes loss, said it would comment the deal in more detail later today.

ELECTROLUX

General Electric Co says it has signed a definitive agreement to sell its appliance business to Electrolux AB for $3.3 billion.

GE says the transaction has been approved by the boards of directors of GE and Electrolux and is targeted to close in 2015. Electrolux will continue use of the GE Appliances brand..

VESTAS

The Danish wind turbine maker confirmed information in the market regarding a 200 megawatt project in the United States, the company said on Friday evening.

"As soon as the project translates into a firm and unconditional order in accordance with Vestas' definition, Vestas will disclose a company announcement about this," Vestas said in an announcement.

Seadrill

Billionaire investor John Fredriksen will not sell shares in rig firm Seadrill or any other companies in his portfolio, Harald Thorstein, a top aide, told financial daily Dagens Naeringsliv.

Following the sale of stakes in some companies earlier this year, Fredriksen last week sold most of his shares in U.S.-listed Golar LNG.

Thorstein said Fredriksen was "in investment mode" and that shipping, salmon farming and drill rigs serving the oil and gas industry are the group's core businesses.

(1 US dollar = 5.7551 Danish crown)