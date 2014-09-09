(Adds PGS, ISS, Maersk)

STOCKHOLM, Sept 9 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

PGS

The Norwegian seismic oil explorer said on Tuesday it had cut its investment plans, decided to sell a Russia-based venture and pulled several vessels from service, aiming to improve its cash flow. It said it had stacked two vessels, which it would now consider selling or scrapping, and expected to cut its capital spending plans by $50 million this year and $100 million in 2015.

ISS

ISS shareholders EQT, Goldman Sachs-advised funds and Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board are planning to sell 31 million of the existing shares in the Danish cleaning and catering company.

If the shares are sold at Monday's closing price of 173.50 Danish crowns per share the placement will be worth around 5.38 billion crowns ($931 mln)

A. P. MOLLER-MAERSK

The Danish conglomerate's oil unit, Mearsk Oil, has started a process which could end up in the sale of its 65 percent stake in the Chissonga oil field in Angola, Danish daily Jyllands-Posten reported, based on several anonymous sources close to the process. U.S. bank Goldman Sach is assisting Maersk Oil in the process, Jyllands-Posten said.

ELECTROLUX

The Swedish firm's deal to buy General Electric's appliances unit is likely to clear antitrust hurdles in the United States, with some asset sales possible, according to experts. "The ultimate question is whether it (the proposed deal) will affect the cost of refrigerators. I suspect the answer is no," Evan Stewart of the law firm Cohen & Gresser LLP said late on Monday.

(1 US dollar = 5.7787 Danish crown)