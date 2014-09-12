HELSINKI, Sept 12 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:

VACON

Danish energy firm Danfoss A/S said it offered to buy the Finnish electric drive maker for about 1.04 billion euros ($1.34 billion).

Vacon also cut its full-year profit and sales outlook, citing risks in its order intake.

STATOIL

The Norwegian energy firm has sold a string of assets off Norway to Germany's Wintershall, a unit of chemicals firm BASF , for $1.3 billion, it said.

KESKO

The Finnish retailer said its group sales in August dropped 5.6 percent from a year earlier to 779 million euros.

