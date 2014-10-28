(Updates Fred. Olsen)

OSLO Oct 28 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

FRED. OLSEN ENERGY

The Norwegian rig firm reported third-quarter earnings below expectations and said there was low activity in all of its market segments resulting in an increase in idled vessels.

Fred. Olsen's third quarter earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 3 percent to $151 million, missing expectations for $164 million in a Reuters poll.

ALFA LAVAL

The Swedish engineering group posted on Tuesday third quarter core earnings of 1.55 billion crowns ($212 million), marginally above market expectations, and said it expected demand to be roughly unchanged in the final quarter of 2014.

KVAERNER

The Norwegian builder of oil platforms, which has signalled that it may be up for sale, reported third-quarter earnings above expectations on Tuesday and raised its full-year revenue guidance even as it warned about margin pressures.

UPM-KYMMENE

The Finnish pulp and paper maker, due to publish earnings around 0730 GMT, is expected to report a third-quarter core operating profit of 175 million euros ($222 million), against 194 million a year ago.

BAKKAFROST

The Oslo-listed fish farmer reported an operational operating profit of 208.7 million Danish crowns ($35.6 million) for the third quarter, largely in line with the 211 million crowns expectation in a Reuters poll of analysts. The company kept its 2014 fish farm output forecast unchanged and predicted a small increase for 2015.

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Helsinki and Stockholm newsrooms) (1 US dollar = 0.7874 euro) (1 US dollar = 6.6178 Norwegian krone) (1 US dollar = 5.8600 Danish crown) (Reporting by Oslo Newsroom)