HELSINKI Oct 30 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

YIT

The Finland's largest construction group reported quarterly results ahead of market expectations as rising office building sales offset some of the hit from weak residential sales at its key markets Finland and Russia.

YIT's core operating profit fell to 33.5 million euros ($42 million) from 37.4 million a year earlier, surpassing analysts' average expectation of 29.8 million euros in Reuters poll.

For more on the company, click

ORKLA

Norwegian conglomerate Orkla posted third-quarter core earnings near forecast on Thursday.

Its earnings before interest, taxes and amortisation (EBITA) came in at 860 million Norwegian crowns, against expectations for 873 million crowns according to a Reuters poll of analysts and down from 909 million in the year-ago period.

For more on the company, click

OPERA SOFTWARE

Norway's Opera Software reported third-quarter earnings just ahead of expectations on Thursday and said its full year profit would be at the top end of its guidance range.

Opera's adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 51 percent to $33.9 million, beating the $31.4 million expected in a Reuters poll.

For more on the company, click

SCHIBSTED

Norwegian publishing firm Schibsted reported third-quarter earnings above expectations on Thursday and said it still expected rapid growth for its online classified business, even as margins for its traditional media business shrink.

Schibsted's third-quarter earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to 504 million crowns from 437 million crowns a year ago, and above expectations for 488 million crowns.

For more on the company, click

DANSKE BANK

The bank is due to report its third-quarter results at 0700 GMT. It is expected to post pretax profit of 4.24 billion Danish crowns ($717.6 million), according to a Reuters poll of analysts.

For more on the company, click on

OUTOTEC

The Finnish mining technology company Outotec is expected to report its core quarterly profit more than halved from a year ago due to weak global demand.

The quarterly report is due at 0700 GMT.

For more on the company, click

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms)

(1 US dollar = 0.7941 euro)

(1 US dollar = 5.9086 Danish crown) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)