STOCKHOLM, July 2 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

ELECTROLUX

The U.S. Justice Department filed a lawsuit on Wednesday to stop Electrolux from buying General Electric Co's appliance business, saying the $3.3 billion deal would hurt competition, and consumers, by combining two of the three top makers of stoves, cooktops and ovens.

CEO Keith McLoughlin is due to hold a conference call with analysts and media regarding the development at 0630 GMT.

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms)