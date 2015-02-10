(Adds Axis)

STOCKHOLM Feb 10 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

AXIS

Japan's Canon Inc said on Tuesday it is launching a tender offer to buy all of the Swedish network camera company for about 23.6 billion Swedish crowns ($2.8 billion).

VOLVO

The Swedish truck maker's fines might be significantly higher than the 400 million euro ($453 million) provision the company has made, business daily Dagens Industri reported. The paper cited sources saying chances truck makers in the EU antitrust investigation would be given the chance to negotiate the level of the fines was minimal.

SSAB

The Swedish steelmaker said on Tuesday it expected demand to remain strong in North America this year while a long-suffering European market eked out slight growth as it posted quarterly earnings in line with a pre-announced figures.

SAAB

Swedish defence material maker Saab posted a fourth-quarter operating profit above expectations on Tuesday and said it expected sales to grow more than 5 percent this year.

