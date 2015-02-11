STOCKHOLM Feb 11 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

SCA The Swedish hygiene products firm said late on Tuesday Chief Executive Jan Johansson would step down as a preliminary investigation by a public prosecutor distracted him from focussing on the business. For more on the company, click on

ORIFLAME The Swedish cosmetics maker said on Wednesday it would pay no dividends in the next four quarters because uncertainty remained in its key markets, despite posting fourth quarter earnings slightly higher than expected. For more on the company, click on VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS Analysts reckon the world's largest wind turbine maker could announce its first dividend in 12 years, rounding of a tough period of belt-tightening. The Danish company is due to report its quarterly earnings at 0730 GMT.

TELENOR The Norwegian mobile phone operator OL reported fourth-quarter earnings below expectations on Wednesday and proposed a dividend below market forecasts even as it predicted solid growth for 2015. For more on the company, click on

NORSK HYDRO The Norwegian company, one of the world's biggest aluminium producers, posted a six-fold jump in underlying operating profit and said it would permanently raise its dividend payout ratio. For more on the company, click on

KVAERNER The Norwegian oil services firm, which builds large structures such as offshore platforms, posted fourth-quarter earnings above expectations on Wednesday but said it expected a tough start to this year. For more on the company, click on OPERA SOFTWARE The Norwegian company reported fourth-quarter earnings below expectations on Wednesday and said it expected a core profit between $130 million and $140 million this year. For more on the company, click on YARA The Norwegian fertiliser producer reported operating earnings well above expectations on Wednesday as it benefited from solid demand, lower raw materials costs, a weaker Norwegian crown and a stronger dollar. For more on the company, click on FRED. OLSEN Norwegian offshore rig firm reported fourth-quarter earnings above expectations on Wednesday but suspended dividend payments due to the challenging offshore market and uncertainty of how long this will persist. For more on the company, click on

STOREBRAND The Norwegian insurer reported fourth-quarter group profit below forecasts on Wednesday and reiterated it will not pay a dividend for 2014. For more on the company, click on

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)