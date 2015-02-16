HELSINKI Feb 16 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:

H&M

The budget fashion retailer reported a 14 percent year-on-year increase in January sales, matching analyst expectations and the company's preliminary estimate.

BW OFFSHORE

The Norwegian floating oil production firm posted fourth-quarter earnings in line with expectations but reduced its dividend payment and said the outlook is more uncertain due to the plunge in oil prices.

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms)