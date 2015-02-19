OSLO Feb 19 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

VOLVO

The Swedish truck maker is due to publish shipments of its trucks for the month of January at 0730 GMT. Deliveries of its Volvo, Mack, Renault and UD-branded trucks are seen up 10 percent, according to a Reuters poll of analysts.

GRIEG SEAFOOD

The Norwegian fish farmer posted a rise in fourth quarter operating profits thanks to a one-off gain, and said the market for salmon was strong and that it was considering paying a dividend.

(Additional reporting by Stockholm newsroom)