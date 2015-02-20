STOCKHOLM Feb 20 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:

SAAB

Australia will not partner with Sweden to build its next-generation submarine fleet due to the Swedish defence firm's lack of recent experience, Prime Minister Tony Abbott said on Friday, narrowing the list of potential partners for the A$50 billion ($39 billion) program to Germany, France and Japan.

SCA INDUSTRIVARDEN

Daily Svenska Dagbladet reported on Friday the Swedish tax authority has launched a probe into SCA, which is at the centre of a corporate spending scandal. It is expected to look at company jet travels of resigning chairman Sverker Martin-Lof that were approved by main owner Industrivarden's chief executive Anders Nyrén, the paper said.

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms)