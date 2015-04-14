STOCKHOLM, April 14 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

NOKIA

The Finnish firm is close to a deal to buy Alcatel-Lucent's mobile networks unit to boost its core business especially in the United States and China, French newspaper Les Echos reported late on Monday.

RATOS

The Swedish private equity firm is aiming for a May listing of cinema chain Nordic Cinema Group in which it has a 58 percent stake, business daily Dagens Industri reported on Tuesday.

SCA

The two audits at the Swedish hygiene paper firm do not sufficiently answer all questions surrounding executive spending on travel, the company's incoming chairman Par Boman told daily Svenska Dagbladet. Last week SCA said two independent audits had shown executives had not broken Swedish law or company policy in using the company's jet.

