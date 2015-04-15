STOCKHOLM, April 15 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

Nokia Oyj

The Finnish firm said it would make an all-share offer for rival Alcatel-Lucent in a deal valuing it at 15.6 billion euros ($16.58 billion).

The combined firm will have a global wireless market share of 35 percent, second only to Ericsson with 40 percent, and ahead of China's Huawei at 20 percent.

Nokia also said it had started a review of strategic options for its HERE navigation, mapping and location business.

For a full story, double click on

For more on the company, double click on

H&M

The budget clothing giant reports March sales at 0800 CET.

Analysts in Reuters poll forecast a rise of 7.5 percent year-on-year.

For more on the company, double click on

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)