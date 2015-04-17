OSLO, April 17 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:

SCHIBSTED

The Norwegian publisher proposes introduction of a new class of low-voting B-shares in a share split where for every A-share each shareholder will receive one B-share.

There will be no issue of new shares, but it said it also asks authorization of the AGM to issue new B-shares for up to five percent of total share capital in the longer term.

For more on the company, click on

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms)