(Adds factors)
STOCKHOLM, April 23 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:
NOVOZYMES
The industrial enzymes maker reported a larger-than-expected
rise in its first-quarter operating profit and raised its
outlook on the back of a stronger U.S. dollar.
It now expects its operating profit in 2015 to grow 15-17
percent in Danish crowns from an earlier forecast of 12-14
percent. Sales are seen 16-18 percent higher from an earlier
forecast of a 13-15 percent rise.
For more on the company, click on
TGS
Norwegian seismic oil and gas explorer TGS reported plunging
first-quarter earnings on Thursday as oil companies slashed
spending, but maintained its recently reduced full-year revenue
guidance.
Its operating profit fell 60 percent to $37.4 million,
lagging expectations for $44.5 million in a Reuters poll of
analysts on weak late sales and a significant deterioration in
the overall market.
For more on the company, click on
SEB
The Swedish banking group reported first-quarter operating
profit above expectations on Thursday as strong income from
hedging and risk management offset effects of low interest
rates.
For more on the company, click on
ERICSSON
The Swedish mobile telecom equipment maker posted
first-quarter operating profit below market expectations and
said it expected the fast rollout of 4G networks in China to
continue while business in North America would remain slow in
the short term.
For more on the company, click on
NORSKE SKOG
Norwegian paper maker Norske Skog will put the future of its
German Walsum paper mill up for review due to a weak market, the
company said in its first quarter report on Thursday.
For more on the company, click on
WARTSILA
The Finnish ship engine and power plant maker posted
quarterly results below market expectations as low crude prices
curbed offshore firms' demand for vessels.
For more on the company, click
** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double
click on
** For the western European company diary covering earnings,
shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings,
click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.
** Double click on for Swedish indices,
for Danish indices, for Finnish
indices and for Norwegian indices
** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double
click on,, and
** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in
the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard
** For Nordic top news items, double click on
** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double
click on
(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm
newsrooms)