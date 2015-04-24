HELSINKI, April 24 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:

NESTE OIL

The Finnish refiner said its first-quarter comparable profit quadrupled from a year earlier, thanks to a robust market for conventional refining as well as favourable foreign exchange movements.

For more on the company, click

ELECTROLUX

The home appliances maker reported a smaller than expected fall in first quarter earnings and forecast growth in white goods markets on both sides of Atlantic this year, though adding a note of caution on North America.

For more on the company, click

ORION

The Finnish drug maker lifted its full-year profit forecast, encouraged by strong growth in the first quarter.

It said its full-year operating profit was expected to exceed 230 million euros ($250 million), compared with its previous forecast of more than 200 million euros.

For more on the company, click

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)