HELSINKI May 6 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

TELENOR

The Norwegian mobile phone operator reported first-quarter earnings well above expectations and raised its full year revenue and margin guidance on the back of the strong start to the year.

The firm said it expects revenues in 2015 to grow by five to seven percent and EBITDA margin to be in the range of 34 to 36 percent.

NOKIA

A consortium including German car makers as well as Chinese technology group Baidu are preparing to launch a formal bid to buy Nokia's navigation unit HERE, unnamed sources said according to Wall Street Journal.

Nokia on Tuesday said it could decide not to sell the business, which is seen valued at up to 6.9 billion euros.

SEB

Sweden's SEB said late on Tuesday that the Swiss Supreme Court had denied it the right to refund withholding tax for the period 2006-2008, leading to a hit of 100 million Swiss francs ($108.1 million) to the bank's second quarter profit.

STATOIL

Statoil Chairman Svein Rennemo will step down next month and the firm proposed elevating board member Oeystein Loeseth to the chairman's job, the company said, adding that Jim Mulva has also decided to leave the board.

With Wednesday's departures, Statoil has now lost four board members and a chief executive in a span of just a few months.

SCHIBSTED

The Norwegian government plans to exempt the country's media from charging value added taxes on the sale of all written news, whether it is printed on paper or published online, Minister of Culture Thorhild Widvey told tabloid VG on Wednesday.

SKANSKA

The Swedish construction group posted a slightly smaller rise than expected in first-quarter operating profit, and order intake in line with forecasts.

LUNDIN PETROLEUM

The Swedish oil and gas firm reported a smaller than expected fall in core profit in a first quarter dented by low oil prices and stood by its 2015 outlook for production, saying it was on track to boost output significantly.

DET NORSKE

The Norwegian oil firm reported first-quarter operating earnings below expectations and said it is contemplating a $300 million subordinated bond issue to further strengthen its financing.

VESTAS

The world's largest wind turbine maker is due to report quarterly earnings at 0630 GMT.

