OSLO/HELSINKI May 11 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:

FISKARS

The Finnish home and garden products company said it has agreed to buy WWRD, including tableware brands such as Waterford, Wedgwood and Royal Doulton, for $437 million to boost growth in the United States.

NOKIA

Finnish telecom gear maker Nokia could receive a bid for its high-tech mapping unit HERE from a consortium of German auto makers, to counter a reported $3 billion offer from taxi service Uber, sources close to the auto companies told Reuters.

GRIEG SEAFOOD

The Norwegian fish farmer posted first-quarter operating profit below expectations on Monday and said high costs in the company's European production facilities would continue to impact the company in the second quarter..

FINNAIR

The Finnish carrier said in April its available passenger kilometres decreased by 0.3 per cent and traffic measured in revenue passenger kilometres by 2.6 pct compared with the same time a year ago.

HEXAGON

Business daily Dagens Industri recommended buying shares in the Swedish measurement technology company in an analysis on Monday, pointing to potential for good organic growth and the possibility that the share of software revenue continues to increase, as well as the company's strong track record on meeting its targets.

