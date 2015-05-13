OSLO May 13 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

A.P. MOLLER-MAERKS

The Danish shipping and oil group reports its first-quarter earnings at 0600 GMT on Wednesday.

It is expected to report a 1.5 percent decline in net profit to $1.13 billion while operating profit is seen dropping 32 percent, mainly due to lower profit in its oil business, according to a Reuters survey of analysts.

SAMPO, SWEDBANK

Finland's Sampo, which owns more than a fifth of Nordea , last month increased its ownership in fellow Swedish lender Swedbank, business daily Dagens Industri reported late on Tuesday.

Citing shareholder data from SIS Agarservice, Dagens Industri reported that Sampo bought more than 11 million Swedbank shares in April, increasing its total ownership to 13 million shares, or more than 1 percent of all outstanding shares. Sampo told DI the investement was purely financial.

OPERA

Norway's Opera Software reported first-quarter earnings ahead of expectations on Wednesday and maintained its full-year revenue and profit guidance..

AUSTEVOLL, LEROY

The two Norwegian seafood companies posted better-than-expected first-quarter figures.

