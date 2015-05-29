STOCKHOLM May 29 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:
SKANSKA
The Swedish construction group said LaGuardia Gateway
Partners, in which Skanska is a partner, has been appointed
preferred bidder for a terminal replacement project at LaGuardia
airport in New York City.
The total value of the construction contract is estimated
by the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey to about $3.6
billion, about 30.5 billion Swedish crowns, the company said.
For more on the company, click on
FINGERPRINT CARDS
Google's new platform Android M will mainly boost the market
for Fingerprint sensors in 2016 but could give some positive
impact already in the second half of 2015, Fingerprint Cards'
CEO told Reuters.
For more on the company, click on
FRONTLINE
The Norwegian crude oil tanker firm is due to issue its
first-quarter report on Friday. Quarterly operating profit is
seen rising to $36 million according to a Reuters poll of
analysts..
Frontline said separately that it and Ship Finance
International Limited had agreed on amended charter structure.
For more on the company, click on
SONGA OFFSHORE
The Norwegian rig company posted forecast-beating operating
profit for the first quarter, but warned of continued fierce
competition for few tenders in the market.
For more on the company, click on
** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double
click on
** For the western European company diary covering earnings,
shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings,
click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.
** Double click on for Swedish indices,
for Danish indices, for Finnish
indices and for Norwegian indices
** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double
click on,, and
** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in
the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard
** For Nordic top news items, double click on
** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double
click on
(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm
newsrooms)