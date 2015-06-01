(Repeats with NEL news code)

Oslo, June 1 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:

NEL

The Norwegian hydrogen production systems maker said it had bought Danish hydrogen refuelling station company H2 Logic for an enterprise value of 300 million Norwegian crowns ($38.57 million), of which 100 million crowns is in cash and the rest in new NEL shares priced at 1.35 crowns each.

The combinantion of the two makes NEL a leading supplier of filling stations for vehicles powered by hydrogen fuel cells.

The company has secured underwriting commitments for a directed share issue of 70 million crowns. NEL shares closed at 1.36 crowns in Oslo on Friday.

