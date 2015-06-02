STOCKHOLM, June 2 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

ELEKTA

The Swedish medical technology firm cut its dividend and said it expected sales to fall in the first half of its new fiscal year as it reported weak results following a profit warning in May.

For more on the company, click on

CITYCON

The Finnish commercial property owner said it plans to divest non-core assets worth about 300 million euros ($328 million) during the next years following its proposed acquisition of Norwegian shopping centre owner Sektor Gruppen for 1.47 billion euros.

For more on the company, click

STOCKMANN

The Finnish retailer said it has decided to reduce 100 jobs from its support functions as part of a wider cost-cutting programme that targets 50 million euros of annual savings by 2016.

For more on the company, click

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on

(Additional reporting by Helsinki, Copenhagen and Oslo newsrooms)